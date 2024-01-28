DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

DRH stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

