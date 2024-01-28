DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after buying an additional 948,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124,240 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $462,728.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $462,728.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,385 shares of company stock worth $5,303,477. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

