Diligent Investors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

