Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.17

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $53.11, with a volume of 125865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.