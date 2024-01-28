Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.51

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 154514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,692,000 after purchasing an additional 226,557 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

