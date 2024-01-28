Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 178.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.14 ($2.30).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

DLG stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.19) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,911.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 197.05 ($2.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.09.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

