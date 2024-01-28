Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Receives GBX 178.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.14 ($2.30).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
