Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

AMZU opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 186.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 51.9% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter worth about $648,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

