Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 1.3 %
AMZU opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $29.32.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
