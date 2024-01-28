Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.94. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 55,430,726 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 8.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $12,780,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

