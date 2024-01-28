Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.72

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 8649399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $44,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
