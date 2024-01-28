DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DBL opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,342.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 943,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 203.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.