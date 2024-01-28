DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DBL opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.76.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.
Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
