Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 992,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,457,000 after acquiring an additional 34,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,107 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.