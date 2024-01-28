E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in E-Home Household Service by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 333,332 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

EJH opened at $0.52 on Friday. E-Home Household Service has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.