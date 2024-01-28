Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.99

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.99 and traded as low as $29.56. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 920 shares traded.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

