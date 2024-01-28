Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $215.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $216.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.77% and a net margin of 22.24%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Raymond James lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

