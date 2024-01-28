Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

EFR opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.12.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 87,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

