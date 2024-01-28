Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance
EFR opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.12.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
