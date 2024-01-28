Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

