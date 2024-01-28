EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.07

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.07 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 31.90 ($0.41). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 30.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 35,612 shares trading hands.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £139.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.05.

EKF Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.59%. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile

In other EKF Diagnostics news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,119.44). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

