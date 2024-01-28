Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 10,837 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of GOOG opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $154.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

