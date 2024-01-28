Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 624.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,410,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $6,056,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 113,888 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,124,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 90,277 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,180,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VSGX stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.