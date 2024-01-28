Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

