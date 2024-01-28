Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,747 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

