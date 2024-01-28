Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,032,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $267,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.79 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.