Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $264.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.