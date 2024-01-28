Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $105.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.36.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

