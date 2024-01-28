Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

