Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.41.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

