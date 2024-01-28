Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $112,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NU by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NU by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NU by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NU by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

NYSE NU opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

