Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $27,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $12,158,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

BR opened at $207.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.37 and a 200 day moving average of $184.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

