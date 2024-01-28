Empower Advisory Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $56.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.