Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.13. The firm has a market cap of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.59. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gran Tierra Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.