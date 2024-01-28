Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

WBS stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

