Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 171 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

