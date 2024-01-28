Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Linde by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 25,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $21,869,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $1,978,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $404.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.21. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

