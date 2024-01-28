Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $5,171,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $67.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

