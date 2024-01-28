Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

