Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MGK stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.31 and a twelve month high of $272.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.84.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

