Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $135.35 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $139.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

