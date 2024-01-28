Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.20. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,423 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

