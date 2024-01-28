Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.93. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

