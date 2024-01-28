Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Update

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.0 days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Ensurge Micropower ASA stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Get Ensurge Micropower ASA alerts:

About Ensurge Micropower ASA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ensurge Micropower ASA manufactures and sells ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.