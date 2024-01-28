Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Short Interest Update

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the December 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.0 days.
Ensurge Micropower ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Ensurge Micropower ASA stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About Ensurge Micropower ASA
