Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 42,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Equifax by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.9 %

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Shares of EFX stock opened at $246.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

