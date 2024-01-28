Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Eskay Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Eskay Mining stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Eskay Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.48.
About Eskay Mining
