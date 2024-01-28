Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) PT Raised to $65.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESQ opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

In other news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $66,403.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,068.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

