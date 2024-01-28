EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) PT Raised to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley raised shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $445.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.97.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1,200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

