EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.74 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

