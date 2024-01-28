EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2,269.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Aramark Stock Down 0.4 %

ARMK opened at $28.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. Aramark has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile



Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

