EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 900 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

