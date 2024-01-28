EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.25.

Gartner stock opened at $460.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.31 and its 200-day moving average is $386.45. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,574 shares in the company, valued at $268,229,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

