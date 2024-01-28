EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 260,286 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

