EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $103.93 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

